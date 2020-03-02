Char Fasson farmers deprived of selling paddy to food godowns





The official procurement target of 6,800 metric tons (MT) of Aman to store in the upazila's two food godowns is continuing depriving the general growers, it was alleged.

It was also alleged that the procurement was taking place in a pocket-puffing manner in connivance with a local influential syndicate.

It has been mechanised through taking bribes. Thus, the right of the general farmers is being hampered.

Resorting to this unfair means for collections of this year's Aman stocks from farmers, the syndicate members are managing this with undue benefits.

While talking with The Daily Observer correspondent, a good number of disappointed farmers came up with a demand for investigation into the on-going procuring.

According to officers, Komol De of Shashibhusan Food Godown and Shoilen Chandra Das of Mukharbanda Food Godown, the process to procure 3,252 MT and 3,596 MT is going on at the rate of Tk 26 per KG.

Till January 1, Shashibhushan Food Godown procured 1,750 MT while Mukharbanda Food Gown 1,539 MT.

A total of 1,100 farmers have been listed to sell paddy to Shashibhushan Food Godwn and 1,150 to Mukharbanda Food Gown.

An allegation goes that the procurement is taking place through the syndicate involving the influential releasing Tk 3,000 per MT.

As a result, the local farmers are getting deprived of selling their produce to government godowns at the fixed rate of Tk 26 per kg.

Their common allegation goes that a handful number of influentials are taking the advantage of selling paddy to the godowns. They supplied 100MT to 200MT each.

Unloading on the godown fields after purchasing from different northern areas outside Bhola District, the syndicate members process the paddy to store in the godowns.

Local farmers could not sell paddy directly to the godowns.

Even they are deprived of the chance to sell their stocks to the syndicate members at the fixed rate.

Lottery winner farmer Kamal Hossain of Ewajpur Union said, "My agro-card has been taken away by one local Altaf Hossain," adding, "I could not sell my paddy at the fair rate."

Agro-card holding farmer Kabir Hossain said, "Despite the card, I could not sell my paddy to the food godown."

Local leaders purchase paddy through syndicate system siding away the real farmers.

Shoilen Chandra Das of Mukharbanda Food Godown said, "As per the list handed from Upazila Council, the procurement is being made."

Upazila Food Control Officer Jahedul Islam said the paddy production has been more than the demand of the food godowns, and for which, the procuring cannot be possible from even all card-holding farmers.

About the syndicate, he said the deprived ones among the card holders and others are making such allegation.



















