Akshay Kumar talks to young girl about self defence

Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:32 AM
Home Art & Culture

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Akshay Kumar is the face of martial arts in India and an active crusader of teaching self defence to women. The actor has shared a video from an event where he asked a young girl why she chose to learn self defence.
Sharing a video from the event, Akshay wrote, "WSDC So happy to meet this young little girl at the graduation day of our Womens Self Defense Center today and it is this confidence in her to take on the world which encourages our team to keep going #WSDC @adityathackeray."




In the video, Akshay is seen kneeling down to match up to the girl's height while talking to her on stage. He asks the girl, "Why are you learning self defence?" She replies confidently, "Because I like to play football. I wanted to get a side but I could not. Then my mother told me that if you learn self defence, you will be able to get the ball. I don't fight with them (players) but tell them 'you don't fight with me'."
Akshay will now begin the promotions of his next, Sooryavanshi, set to hit theatres on March 24. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is an action-entertainer and boasts of some gravity defying action scenes. Akshay will be seen paired with Katrina Kaif in the film, which happens to be their first film after Tees Maar Khan.
The release of the film has been advanced by three days to March 24 following the Maharashtra government's decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city. The state government had last month cleared a proposal to allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls to remain open day and night. The film will now hit the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27.
Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. "With 'Sooryavanshi' Mumbai theatres will be up and running , 24 x 7... AA RAHI HAI POLICE, 24th March 2020 Evening 6pm Onwards...#sooryavanshion24thmarch" Rohit had posted on Instagram alongside a teaser that also features Ajay and Ranveer.    -Hindustan Times



