

Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni attended the inaugural session of the exhibition as the chief guest. Fazila Begum, mother of Fojit Sheikh Babu, inaugurated the exhibition. National Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman chaired the inaugural session where BRAC University emeritus professor Manzoor Ahmed was the keynote speaker and Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken was the special guest.

A total of 30 photographs by Fojit Sheikh Babu were showcased at the exhibition. This is not the first of Fojit Sheikh Babu's initiative to highlight the crisis and success of Bangladesh in limited capacity. In his first photographic exhibition 'Stop the Climate Change', he not only highlighted the horrors of Bangladesh's environmental disaster, but also called for awareness to protect the endangered nature. His other exhibitions namely 'Save the River Shitalakshya', 'Save the River Buriganga' and 'Boat People' depicted the horrific consequences of water pollution and Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.

In this connection, the photography exhibition 'We Want Education' which demands education for the child workers of brickyards was held at the DRU. Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU





























Demanding education for the child workers of brickyards, a two day-long photo exhibition titled 'We Want Education' by photojournalist Fojit Sheikh Babu was held from February 27 to February 28 at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) , Segunbagicha in the city.Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni attended the inaugural session of the exhibition as the chief guest. Fazila Begum, mother of Fojit Sheikh Babu, inaugurated the exhibition. National Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman chaired the inaugural session where BRAC University emeritus professor Manzoor Ahmed was the keynote speaker and Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken was the special guest.A total of 30 photographs by Fojit Sheikh Babu were showcased at the exhibition. This is not the first of Fojit Sheikh Babu's initiative to highlight the crisis and success of Bangladesh in limited capacity. In his first photographic exhibition 'Stop the Climate Change', he not only highlighted the horrors of Bangladesh's environmental disaster, but also called for awareness to protect the endangered nature. His other exhibitions namely 'Save the River Shitalakshya', 'Save the River Buriganga' and 'Boat People' depicted the horrific consequences of water pollution and Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.In this connection, the photography exhibition 'We Want Education' which demands education for the child workers of brickyards was held at the DRU.