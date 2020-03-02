Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
Home Art & Culture

‘We Want Education’

Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Culture Desk

Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU

Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU

Demanding education for the child workers of brickyards, a two day-long photo exhibition titled 'We Want Education' by photojournalist Fojit Sheikh Babu was held from February 27 to February 28 at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) , Segunbagicha in the city.
Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni attended the inaugural session of the exhibition as the chief guest. Fazila Begum, mother of Fojit Sheikh Babu, inaugurated the exhibition. National Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman chaired the inaugural session where BRAC University emeritus professor Manzoor Ahmed was the keynote speaker and Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken was the special guest.
A total of 30 photographs by Fojit Sheikh Babu were showcased at the exhibition. This is not the first of Fojit Sheikh Babu's initiative to highlight the crisis and success of Bangladesh in limited capacity. In his first photographic exhibition 'Stop the Climate Change', he not only highlighted the horrors of Bangladesh's environmental disaster, but also called for awareness to protect the endangered nature. His other exhibitions namely 'Save the River Shitalakshya', 'Save the River Buriganga' and 'Boat People' depicted the horrific consequences of water pollution and Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.
In this connection, the photography exhibition 'We Want Education' which demands education for the child workers of brickyards was held at the DRU.
Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU

Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akshay Kumar talks to young girl about self defence
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers caught up in Tokyo coronavirus quarantine
Iran death penalty film wins top Berlin prize
Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest
Fojit Sheikh Babu’s photography exhibition held at DRU
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
BTS cancels April Seoul concert on coronavirus concerns
‘The Invisible Man’ brings a high-tech stalker twist to an old formula


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft