Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah felicitation to Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of PHP Family and UITS Board of Trustees on the Spring Fresher reception of UITS and the Ekushey Medal Reception ceremony held at the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) campus on March 01, 2020.


A memorable farewell programme was organized recently for IUB's outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof M Omar Rahman where members of Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) and Board of Trustees of IUB, Vice-Chancellor (Acting), deans, members of the faculty & administration were present.







Dr Md Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of Daffodil International University inaugurating the latest technology based Media Lab set up for practicing purpose of latest television technology and digital media concept of the students of Journalism and Mass Communication on February 29, 2020.


Sociologist and Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen addressing as chief guest at a workshop-2020 on 'The importance of field-level research in the improvement of higher education' held at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) on February 29, 2020.



