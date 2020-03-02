

IU holds freshers reception programme









A freshers reception as well as farewell ceremony held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia with amid festivity on February 29, 2020. Thakurgaon District Students Development Association (TSDA) organised the day-long programme at the bank of the IU Lake.IU proctor Prof Dr Poresh Chandra Barman addressed the programme as chief guest while Public Administration department Prof Dr M Asaduzzaman Badal and Statistics department Assistant Professor M Tahidur Rahman were present as special guests. TSDA president Arafat Sarkar Jibon presided over the programme while TSDA Vice-president Tojammel Haque and its Female Affairs Secretary Musharrat Arnobi jointly conducted the event.