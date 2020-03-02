

NUB Law faculty holds graduation dinner

Justice Mirza Hussain Haider, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh gave an insightful speech as chief guest on the occasion. Prof Dr AY M Abdullah, Chairman, NUB Trust was present as the guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor of NUB Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Md Humaun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Dr Md Ekramul Islam and Dr Md Shamsul Arefin were present as special guests. Prof Abu Zayed Mohammad, Dean, Faculty of Law & Proctor, NUB chaired the session. The programme was included with a gala-dinner.

































Faculty of Law, Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) organized a colourful 'Graduation Dinner' at NUB Auditorium on February 29, 2020.Justice Mirza Hussain Haider, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh gave an insightful speech as chief guest on the occasion. Prof Dr AY M Abdullah, Chairman, NUB Trust was present as the guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor of NUB Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Md Humaun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Dr Md Ekramul Islam and Dr Md Shamsul Arefin were present as special guests. Prof Abu Zayed Mohammad, Dean, Faculty of Law & Proctor, NUB chaired the session. The programme was included with a gala-dinner.