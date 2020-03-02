

SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury as chief guest said that Sylhet is the most earthquake-prone area in Bangladesh. Most of the buildings in this city are at risk. Permission to construct buildings is taken one way, and construction is done in another way. For this reason, a building will not survive by doing survey in Sylhet city.

Prof Rakib Ahsan of BUET & Director of Japan Institute of Digester Prevention and Urban Safety (GIDPUS), Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology of the University and Prof Md Zaheer Bin Alam CRTC's director of the CEE, presided over by Prof Dr Mohammad Azizul Haque, CRTC Chairman of CEE Department were present as special guests at the programme.































Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) of the University of Science and Technology at Shahjalal University (SUST) organized a three-day 'Client Summit' at the Centre for Research, Testing and Consultancy (CRTC) on February 29, 2020.Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury as chief guest said that Sylhet is the most earthquake-prone area in Bangladesh. Most of the buildings in this city are at risk. Permission to construct buildings is taken one way, and construction is done in another way. For this reason, a building will not survive by doing survey in Sylhet city.Prof Rakib Ahsan of BUET & Director of Japan Institute of Digester Prevention and Urban Safety (GIDPUS), Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology of the University and Prof Md Zaheer Bin Alam CRTC's director of the CEE, presided over by Prof Dr Mohammad Azizul Haque, CRTC Chairman of CEE Department were present as special guests at the programme.