Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
Home Eduvista

SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
SUST Correspondent

SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’

SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’

Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) of the University of Science and Technology at Shahjalal University (SUST) organized a three-day 'Client Summit' at the Centre for Research, Testing and Consultancy (CRTC) on February 29, 2020.
Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury as chief guest said that Sylhet is the most earthquake-prone area in Bangladesh. Most of the buildings in this city are at risk. Permission to construct buildings is taken one way, and construction is done in another way. For this reason, a building will not survive by doing survey in Sylhet city.
Prof Rakib Ahsan of BUET & Director of Japan Institute of Digester Prevention and Urban Safety (GIDPUS), Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology of the University and Prof Md Zaheer Bin Alam CRTC's director of the CEE, presided over by Prof Dr Mohammad Azizul Haque, CRTC Chairman of CEE Department were present as special guests at the programme.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edu News
IU holds freshers reception programme
NUB Law faculty holds graduation dinner
SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’
DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’
NSU announces Bangabandhu essay competition on March 13
AIUB arranges seminar on ‘Hunting for Consumer Psychologist’
Transitional Period of Life


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft