

DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’

The festival was set up to give students the opportunity to perform, representing their schools within a musical forum. The rock fest treated the students to various performances from prominent bands including Vikings and AvoidRafa. The concert started with the performance of various bands consisting of school students. Students from Aga Khan School, Scholastica, and South Breeze, including DPS STS, showcased their musical talents.

On this occasion, Madhu Wal, Vice-Principal of Delhi Public School Dhaka said, 'Young student bands need an audience to cheer for them so that they can learn and grow more comfortable in their performance skills. The students need a platform to showcase their talent, shine and learn. Hence, we have created the rock fest to give such a platform which will encourage them to realize the depth of their talent and further work on it.'































To promote young talents and to help to create a network of friendship and goodwill among young students from different schools around Dhaka city, Delhi Public School Dhaka (DPS STS) hosted 'Rock Fest 2.0' on an annual basis since last year. The event took place recently at the senior campus of DPS STS.The festival was set up to give students the opportunity to perform, representing their schools within a musical forum. The rock fest treated the students to various performances from prominent bands including Vikings and AvoidRafa. The concert started with the performance of various bands consisting of school students. Students from Aga Khan School, Scholastica, and South Breeze, including DPS STS, showcased their musical talents.On this occasion, Madhu Wal, Vice-Principal of Delhi Public School Dhaka said, 'Young student bands need an audience to cheer for them so that they can learn and grow more comfortable in their performance skills. The students need a platform to showcase their talent, shine and learn. Hence, we have created the rock fest to give such a platform which will encourage them to realize the depth of their talent and further work on it.'