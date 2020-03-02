Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
Home Eduvista

DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Eduvista Desk

DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’

DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’

To promote young talents and to help to create a network of friendship and goodwill among young students from different schools around Dhaka city, Delhi Public School Dhaka (DPS STS) hosted 'Rock Fest 2.0' on an annual basis since last year. The event took place recently at the senior campus of DPS STS.
The festival was set up to give students the opportunity to perform, representing their schools within a musical forum. The rock fest treated the students to various performances from prominent bands including Vikings and AvoidRafa. The concert started with the performance of various bands consisting of school students. Students from Aga Khan School, Scholastica, and South Breeze, including DPS STS, showcased their musical talents.
On this occasion, Madhu Wal, Vice-Principal of Delhi Public School Dhaka said, 'Young student bands need an audience to cheer for them so that they can learn and grow more comfortable in their performance skills. The students need a platform to showcase their talent, shine and learn. Hence, we have created the rock fest to give such a platform which will encourage them to realize the depth of their talent and further work on it.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edu News
IU holds freshers reception programme
NUB Law faculty holds graduation dinner
SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’
DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’
NSU announces Bangabandhu essay competition on March 13
AIUB arranges seminar on ‘Hunting for Consumer Psychologist’
Transitional Period of Life


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft