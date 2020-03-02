Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 March, 2020, 8:31 AM
Home Eduvista

NSU announces Bangabandhu essay competition on March 13

Published : Monday, 2 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Eduvista Desk

North South University (NSU) will organize "Bangabandhu National Essay Competition 2020" on March 2020 at its own campus, Bashundhara.
The government of Bangladesh has announced the commemoration of 2020-2021 as the Mujib Year the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This year will be celebrated from March 17, 2020, to March 26, 2021. North South University is taking different initiatives to celebrate the Mujib Year on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. NSU will organize the "Bangabandhu National Essay Competition 2020" on March 13, 2020. The deadline for registration for this competition is on March 11, 2020. The competition is open to all HSC/A-Level & University students. The competitors can write essays at the competition in both languages, Bangla and English. The winners of this competition will get cash prizes in total worth taka more than 7 lacs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edu News
IU holds freshers reception programme
NUB Law faculty holds graduation dinner
SUST CRTC holds ‘Client Summit’
DPS STS organizes ‘Rock Fest 2020’
NSU announces Bangabandhu essay competition on March 13
AIUB arranges seminar on ‘Hunting for Consumer Psychologist’
Transitional Period of Life


Latest News
Bangladesh's forex reserves stands at $33 billion again
BCB appoints Lee as head of physical performance
Saudi Arabia to refund Umrah fees to pilgrims
Now AL unable to sense people’s sufferings: Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail is a matter of court: Asaduzzaman
JnU Accounting Alumni accords reception to Hiru, Ripon
Free TB detection on mobile testing van
Indian premier to arrive in Dhaka March 17
One arrested for 'raping' girl in Rajshahi city
Tigers beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs
Most Read News
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
City building fire: One more dies
Coronavirus kills 2,900 people
Mahathir says he feels betrayed
Writ challenges BB circular on single-digit loan interest
Automate insurance services, restore people’s trust: PM
Indian FS due Monday to lay groundwork of Modi's Dhaka visit
Couple 'commit suicide'
Human chain demands devt allocation for Satkhira
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft