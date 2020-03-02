NSU announces Bangabandhu essay competition on March 13





The government of Bangladesh has announced the commemoration of 2020-2021 as the Mujib Year the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This year will be celebrated from March 17, 2020, to March 26, 2021. North South University is taking different initiatives to celebrate the Mujib Year on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. NSU will organize the "Bangabandhu National Essay Competition 2020" on March 13, 2020. The deadline for registration for this competition is on March 11, 2020. The competition is open to all HSC/A-Level & University students. The competitors can write essays at the competition in both languages, Bangla and English. The winners of this competition will get cash prizes in total worth taka more than 7 lacs.





























