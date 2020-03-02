

AIUB arranges seminar on ‘Hunting for Consumer Psychologist’

Department of Marketing, American International University, Bangladesh (AIUB), arranged a seminar anchored with "Hunting for Consumer Psychologist" at Multipurpose Hall recently. Students from global trade, marketing management, sales and airlines reservation & ticketing acquired the real life experience from Guest Speaker Dr Syed Alamgir, Managing Director of ACI Salt Ltd who launched and positioned the innovative different types of products successfully in the fiercely competitive markets in Bangladesh. Dr Charles Villanueva, Dean of FBA stated in his opening speech to the students "you are opportunist enough to have Dr Syed Alamgir here who has a tremendous of success in Business world.In the post seminar session students said the most important words that they inspired and will remember for rest of their life is "I am not a son of ACI Salt Ltd but today achieved the Managing Director position only by working hard, hence, you also could achieve this position". Dr Syed was the first mover to pour toothpaste in the tube that made by Premiaflex plastic in Bangladesh.