

Transitional Period of Life

Life transitions are periods in time when individuals experience major changes. Transitions may occur during periods between two relatively stable states of human development. The associated changes with the transition bring instability as the person passes through the period. During this period, the individual is typically required to make major adjustments, to develop new skills, or to learn to cope with new experiences. One major life transition begins during the final year or years of high school. This transition, unlike childhood transitions, for many individuals will include a move from one's childhood home and away from their family of origin and from an established network of friends. A successful transition to young adulthood will form a foundation for the individual in future stages of development and transitions. Three frameworks of transition, developmental psychology, counseling, and nursing, are described.

After completion of graduation or post graduation every graduate needs to face the most important transitional period of her/his life. It's the most important because the rest of life will be determined on the effort of this period. Especially university graduates are facing this period problematic because they have various options before them. It becomes challenging for them to choose the right path. Many of them become depressed not getting the expected job.

However, when a graduate enters into this transitional period he or she needs some time to understand the challenges of this period. He or she needs to further focus on study for facing the competitive job exams. That time many of them became depressed thinking that when their time of study will end and they get their dream job. The patience of further study after graduation loses and they became depressed. But basically this is the final stage to face for reaching your dream. This period is the final ladder to catch the dream train of your life. So you should concentrate with full enthusiasm to catch up to your train. Otherwise you will miss the train though you almost reach at the station.

A renowned civil engineer worked in a reputed organisation for many years. He worked on several fantastic projects of housing, office and other infrastructures. All his projects bring a huge reputation for the organisation. His boss was so happy with him. But a few years before of his retirement he became so tired and thought about leisure-time. He planned to take early retirement. But his boss requested him to work on a final housing project. He was so tired but couldn't refuse his boss. Anyway, he agreed with his boss thinking that this was his last project. However as he was tired of doing this work, he completed the housing project in a hurry with less effort. After completion of the project he reported to his boss. His boss went to visit the house with him. After visiting the house his boss handed over the house to him as a token of gratitude from the organisation for his excellent service. He was totally surprised after getting the reward for his service but he lamented inside for his careless work. If he knew before that this house is for his own, he would build the house with great effort.