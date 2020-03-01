Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:05 AM
Home Back Page

Quddus, Tapu DUJ president, GS

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

Quddus Afrad, Bangladesh correspondent of Indian Bengali newspaper Anandabazar, and Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu, business editor of the private-run Jamuna Television, have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) in the polls to hold its office for two-year term.
Chief Election Commissioner of the polls Kashem Humayun announced the results at Jatiya Press Club this evening.
Quddus secured 650 votes while his nearest contestant Abu Jafar Surjo bagged 646 votes in the president post.




Tapu was elected GS bagging 475 votes while his nearest contender Md Mehedi Hasan got 431 votes.
While MA Quddus was elected vice-president (678 votes), Khairul Alam joint general secretary (769), Ashraful Islam treasurer (693), A Jihadur Rahman Jihad organizing secretary (658), Asaduzzaman publicity secretary (639), Dulal Khan sports and cultural secretary (537), Soheli Chowdhury public welfare secretary (513) and Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury office secretary (616).
Elected executive committee members are Suraiya Anu (771), GM Masud Dhali (688), Sakila Parvin (650), Shahnaj Parvin Elis (612), Raju Hamid (561), Ibrahim Khalil Khokon (540), Salim Ullah Selim (503), Azit Kumar Mohaldar (501) and AM Shahjahan Miah (453).
The polling was held at the JPC from 9am to 5pm without any break.



Quddus, Tapu DUJ president, GS
