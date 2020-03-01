Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:05 AM
Home Front Page

Coronavirus outbreak in Iran: MP dies as toll hits 43

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

DUBAI, Feb 29: Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV yesterday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.




Iranian media reported yesterday that one lawmaker, elected in Iran's February 21 polls, had died of the coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 43 now. The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday is 205 that makes the total number of confirmed infected people 593," Kianush Jahanpur told state TV.
Iran, which has the highest death toll outside China, has ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and the government has extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.
Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the rapid spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus outbreak in Iran: MP dies as toll hits 43
Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending Afghanistan war
Pro-BNP-Jamaat panel sweeps Dhaka Bar poll
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair 2020
CCC polls: Scrutiny of nomination forms today
Muhyiddin Yassin new PM of Malaysia
2 BD nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft