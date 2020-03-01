Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:05 AM
Home Front Page

Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

A woman has died after falling off a rickshaw during an attempted robbery in Dhaka's Mugda.
The incident occurred near the Mugda stadium around 5:45am on Saturday, according to the police.
The victim, identified as Tarina Begum Lipi, 38, fell on the road and sustained
fatal injuries to her head when a mugger in a car, forcibly tugged at her bag.
She was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.
Lipi and her husband Golam Kibria were residents of Sylhet, who had come to visit relatives in Dhaka on Feb 24. They were on their way to Kamalapur Railway Station to catch an early morning train back to Sylhet when tragedy struck.
According to Mugda Police OC Pralay Kumar Saha, Lipi was on the rickshaw with her elder son Shahriar Rinki, 15, while her husband and their daughter, Tamisa Binte Kibria, 6, were on another one.
"As they headed towards the Mugda stadium, a mugger from inside a white car snatched her bag. Lipi fell off the rickshaw with her bag and suffered head injuries."
A police patrol was near the scene, said OC Pralay, adding, "At first, police thought it was a road accident but the woman told them about the robbery. She was initially taken to Mugda General Hospital before being transferred to DMCH."
She later died from the injuries to her head, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH's police outpost.
Police have launched a hunt for the muggers, said OC Pralay.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus outbreak in Iran: MP dies as toll hits 43
Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending Afghanistan war
Pro-BNP-Jamaat panel sweeps Dhaka Bar poll
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair 2020
CCC polls: Scrutiny of nomination forms today
Muhyiddin Yassin new PM of Malaysia
2 BD nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft