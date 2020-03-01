Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:05 AM
Pro-BNP-Jamaat panel sweeps Dhaka Bar poll

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

BNP-jamaat-backed lawyers' Blue Panel has won a landslide victory in the Dhaka Bar Association election for the 2020-21 session, bagging 10 posts including that of the president and general secretary.
Md Iqbal Hossain has been elected president while Hossain Ali Khan Hasan general secretary.
Ruling Awami League-backed White Panel won 13
posts including that of the senior vice-president.
From the white panel, Abdul Quader was elected senior vice-president, AKM Habibur Rahman Chunnu senior assistant general secretary, Shikder Mohammad Akhterazzuman Himel assistant general secretary, Md Ataur Rahman Khan library secretary, Taslima Akhter Rita cultural secretary, Saiful Islam Sumon sports secretary and Shaila Parvin Pia social welfare secretary.
From the blue panel, Abdul Al Mamun has been elected treasurer and HM Masum office secretary.
Senior Advocate Munshi Fakhrul Islam, chief election commissioner of the Bar Association, announced the results of the two-day election held on February 26 and 27, on Saturday.
Forty-six lawyers from AL and BNP backed fought for 23 posts. As many as 9,299 lawyers cast votes in the two-day long election.


