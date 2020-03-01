Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair 2020



A woman browsing books at a stall on Suhrawardy Udyan premises at the Ekushey Book Fair on Saturday, the last day of the month-long fair. PHOTO: OBSERVER

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present as chief guest while President of the Bangla Academy Emeritus Professor Anisuzzaman presided over the concluding ceremony.

A total of 184 books arrived on the last day of the fair, raising the number of fresh titles to 4,919 this year, the highest in the last decade. This year's total sale of books is around Tk 82 crore with the Bangla Academy stalls bagging Tk 2.40 crore alone.

Last year, a total of, 4,834 new books hit the fair, which was 4,591 in 2018 with sales estimated at 82 core. It was Tk 77.55 in 2019, Tk 70.50 crore in 2018, Tk 65.40 crore in 2017, Tk 40.50 crore in 2016, Tk 21.95 crore in 2015.

With 1,585 volumes of poetry leading the tally in a specific genre of the new titles,731 were novels, 644 volumes of short stories, 203 juvenile literature and rhymes, 271 essays and 152 on Liberation War and others made entry in the book fair this year. In the concluding ceremony, Bangla Academy Director Habibullah Siraji and Member Secretary of the fair organising committee Dr Jalal Ahmed both held that the area of the fair, the volume of sales as well as the number of new books have increased over the years but quality books have declined.

Citing 751 quality books among 4,419 that hit the fair this year they said it was 1,150 books among 4,834 last year.

The closing ceremony was addressed among other State Minister KM Khalid, Director Habibullah Seraji with Emeritus Professor Anisuzzaman presiding.

On the concluding day, people started coming to the fair at 11:00am with first two hours dedicated for children and by afternoon the fair premises and its adjacent areas were filled to the brim.

After sunset, hardly any room was left for the visitors to move around on Bangla Academy and at Suhrawardy Udyan premises of the fair, rendering it a hectic day for the publishers.

Most of the visitors were seen buying books from different stalls while some were also found buying books from the footpath.

This year Amar Dekha Naya Chin (The New China as I Saw), the third book authored by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the best seller while novels and collections of novels and science fictions posted good sales.

Collections of short stories, essays, books on the Liberation War, biographies, juvenile literature as well as poetry were also on the list of choice of the readers, said publishers and stall attendants.

As usual, Bangla to English and English to Bangla dictionaries sold best at the Bangla Academy pavilion and stalls.

This year, Bangla Academy set the theme "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu" for the fair as it will be dedicated to the iconic leader, marking his birth centenary. Focusing on Bangabandhu, architect Enamul Karim Nirjhar had drawn up the overall plan of the book fair.

This year the land earmarked for the fair has been expanded to 800,000 square ft. A total of 873 units were allocated to 560 organizations. The authorities have allotted 179 units at the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organizations and 694 at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 434 organizations and a total of 34 pavilions have been allocated this year.

This year, little magazine chattar has been moved to the main fair premises of Suhrawardy Udyan.

This year Kotha Praksah received 'Chittaranjan Saha Memorial Award' for publishing the highest number of quality books in 2019 while 3 publishing houses, including Prothoma Prokashan received Munir Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar 2020".

Publication Panjeri received 'Rokanuzzaman Khan Dadabhai Smrity Award-20120 for publishing the highest number of quality books while Bangla Prokash got the award named after artist Qayyum Chowdhury for artistic stall building.

Director General of Bangla Academy Poet Habibullah Siraji in his fair-well speech thanked all for their cooperation.

Holding of the annual book fair on the academy premises began informally in 1972, but it became institutionalised in 1978. The fair was named Amar Ekushey Granthamela and a guideline was formulated in 1984.



















The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2020 ended amid fanfare on Saturday marking a record number of books launched.State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present as chief guest while President of the Bangla Academy Emeritus Professor Anisuzzaman presided over the concluding ceremony.A total of 184 books arrived on the last day of the fair, raising the number of fresh titles to 4,919 this year, the highest in the last decade. This year's total sale of books is around Tk 82 crore with the Bangla Academy stalls bagging Tk 2.40 crore alone.Last year, a total of, 4,834 new books hit the fair, which was 4,591 in 2018 with sales estimated at 82 core. It was Tk 77.55 in 2019, Tk 70.50 crore in 2018, Tk 65.40 crore in 2017, Tk 40.50 crore in 2016, Tk 21.95 crore in 2015.With 1,585 volumes of poetry leading the tally in a specific genre of the new titles,731 were novels, 644 volumes of short stories, 203 juvenile literature and rhymes, 271 essays and 152 on Liberation War and others made entry in the book fair this year. In the concluding ceremony, Bangla Academy Director Habibullah Siraji and Member Secretary of the fair organising committee Dr Jalal Ahmed both held that the area of the fair, the volume of sales as well as the number of new books have increased over the years but quality books have declined.Citing 751 quality books among 4,419 that hit the fair this year they said it was 1,150 books among 4,834 last year.The closing ceremony was addressed among other State Minister KM Khalid, Director Habibullah Seraji with Emeritus Professor Anisuzzaman presiding.On the concluding day, people started coming to the fair at 11:00am with first two hours dedicated for children and by afternoon the fair premises and its adjacent areas were filled to the brim.After sunset, hardly any room was left for the visitors to move around on Bangla Academy and at Suhrawardy Udyan premises of the fair, rendering it a hectic day for the publishers.Most of the visitors were seen buying books from different stalls while some were also found buying books from the footpath.This year Amar Dekha Naya Chin (The New China as I Saw), the third book authored by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the best seller while novels and collections of novels and science fictions posted good sales.Collections of short stories, essays, books on the Liberation War, biographies, juvenile literature as well as poetry were also on the list of choice of the readers, said publishers and stall attendants.As usual, Bangla to English and English to Bangla dictionaries sold best at the Bangla Academy pavilion and stalls.This year, Bangla Academy set the theme "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu" for the fair as it will be dedicated to the iconic leader, marking his birth centenary. Focusing on Bangabandhu, architect Enamul Karim Nirjhar had drawn up the overall plan of the book fair.This year the land earmarked for the fair has been expanded to 800,000 square ft. A total of 873 units were allocated to 560 organizations. The authorities have allotted 179 units at the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organizations and 694 at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 434 organizations and a total of 34 pavilions have been allocated this year.This year, little magazine chattar has been moved to the main fair premises of Suhrawardy Udyan.This year Kotha Praksah received 'Chittaranjan Saha Memorial Award' for publishing the highest number of quality books in 2019 while 3 publishing houses, including Prothoma Prokashan received Munir Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar 2020".Publication Panjeri received 'Rokanuzzaman Khan Dadabhai Smrity Award-20120 for publishing the highest number of quality books while Bangla Prokash got the award named after artist Qayyum Chowdhury for artistic stall building.Director General of Bangla Academy Poet Habibullah Siraji in his fair-well speech thanked all for their cooperation.Holding of the annual book fair on the academy premises began informally in 1972, but it became institutionalised in 1978. The fair was named Amar Ekushey Granthamela and a guideline was formulated in 1984.