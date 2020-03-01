CCC polls: Scrutiny of nomination forms today





Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer of Chattogram and the returning officer of the CCC polls, said the scrutiny will be held on the basis of cases filed against the candidates, defaulted bank loan and the anomalies in the nomination forms etc.

Nine mayor aspirants, 220 councillor aspirants for 41 wards and 58 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts submitted their nomination forms on February 27, the last date

for submission of nomination papers.

The mayor aspirants are Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League, Dr Shahdat Hussain of BNP, Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Solaiman Alam Sheth of Jatiya Party, Islami Jannatul of Islam Andolan Bangladesh, Abul Majur of People's Party, and Khokan Chowdhury and Tanjur Abedin (independent).

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League is in trouble with a huge number of rebel candidates in almost all wards of the city corporation.

The local AL leaders and 18 incumbent councillors, who have been deprived of party nominations, have submitted their nominations as independent candidates in their respective wards.

The party has decided to sit with the rebel candidates on March 5. The Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, MP, and other senior leaders will attend the meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdarw their nominations.

Khurshed Alam Sujan, vice prsident of AL city unit told the Daily Observer, that more than 150 rebel candidates, including 13 incumbent councillors and five incumbent women councillors, have submitted their nomination papers for contesting the election.

As many as 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the election code of conduct during electioneering.

The magistrates will monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls and take necessary actions against the violators on the spot.

On February 23, the EC had issued a directive to remove all banners, festoons, bill boards related with CCC polls to maintain a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair election.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9 and voting will take place on March 29.





















CHATTOGRAM Feb 29: The scrutiny of nomination papers of mayor and councillors candidates of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will be held today (Sunday).Talking to the daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, regional election officer of Chattogram and the returning officer of the CCC polls, said the scrutiny will be held on the basis of cases filed against the candidates, defaulted bank loan and the anomalies in the nomination forms etc.Nine mayor aspirants, 220 councillor aspirants for 41 wards and 58 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts submitted their nomination forms on February 27, the last datefor submission of nomination papers.The mayor aspirants are Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League, Dr Shahdat Hussain of BNP, Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Solaiman Alam Sheth of Jatiya Party, Islami Jannatul of Islam Andolan Bangladesh, Abul Majur of People's Party, and Khokan Chowdhury and Tanjur Abedin (independent).Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League is in trouble with a huge number of rebel candidates in almost all wards of the city corporation.The local AL leaders and 18 incumbent councillors, who have been deprived of party nominations, have submitted their nominations as independent candidates in their respective wards.The party has decided to sit with the rebel candidates on March 5. The Awami League Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, MP, and other senior leaders will attend the meeting to convince the rebel candidates to withdarw their nominations.Khurshed Alam Sujan, vice prsident of AL city unit told the Daily Observer, that more than 150 rebel candidates, including 13 incumbent councillors and five incumbent women councillors, have submitted their nomination papers for contesting the election.As many as 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the election code of conduct during electioneering.The magistrates will monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls and take necessary actions against the violators on the spot.On February 23, the EC had issued a directive to remove all banners, festoons, bill boards related with CCC polls to maintain a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair election.As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9 and voting will take place on March 29.