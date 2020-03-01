Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:05 AM
Home Front Page

2 BD nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Two Bangladeshi nationals have recovered from bouts with the novel coronavirus in Singapore.
But the government's disease control agency, IEDCR, advised greater caution while pointing out that the chances of contracting the deadly virus outside China are now greater than ever.
Briefing the media on Saturday, IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "It's good news for us
that a Bangladeshi who was suffering from the coronavirus infection in Singapore has gone home after making a recovery."
Five Bangladeshis have tested positive for the virus which originated in China's Wuhan before spreading to over 50 countries around the world. One of the Bangladeshi patients, however, remains in critical condition in the South-East Asian country.
"Another Bangladeshi was released from hospital in Singapore the day before. But the man condition of the man who was in a critical state, remains the same," said Flora.
"The rest are in stable condition and could be discharged from hospital at any time."
While the number of new cases has gone down in mainland China, excluding the Hubei province, daily infections have surged in Italy, South Korea and Iran, which has become the epicentre of the virus in the Middle East. A Bangladeshi migrant has also been infected with the virus in the United Arab Emirates.
Health officials in Bangladesh ran tests on 87 people in the last 24 hours but the country is yet to detect a case of the novel virus, according to Flora.
"We are ready to combat any situation and are continuing the screening measures."     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

