Four of a family among 14 killed in road crashes





In Rajshahi, seven people, four of a family, were killed and two others injured as a private car crashed into a roadside tree at Kadirpur in Godagari upazila at noon.

The deceased were identified as Akkas Ali, 40, his wife Hosne Ara, 35, their daughter Musfira, 8, and four-month-old son Hasan Ali, of Monnaffermor in the city, Asia, 30, wife of Ramjan of Godagari upazila, Purnima, 23, of Nawdapara area and driver Mahanubur Rahman, 40, of Meherchandi in the city.

The accident took place on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway while they were going to attend a wedding ceremony, said Md Shahidullah, superintendent of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said three people, including the baby girl, were killed on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and sent the injured, including two children, to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where they died.

In Cumilla, a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Zinglatoli in Daudkandi upazila in the morning, killing three passengers and injuring 15 others.

The victims were identified as Shafiqul Islam, Shahin Mullah and Ramjan Ali.

Daudkandi Highway Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun said the accident took place around 7:45am when Dhaka-bound Khadiza VIP Paribahan bus skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

In Manikganj, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Folsatia bus stand area of Shibalaya upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana Jibon, 25, son of Safiqul Islam of Kokchabadha village in Sadar upazila.

Basudeb Sinha, in-charge of Barangail highway police, said the accident took place around 10:30am when the 'Nilachal Paribahan' bus hit Jibon's motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

In Moulvibazar, another motorcyclist was killed after being hit by another vehicle at Manikbabur field in Kulaura upazila.

The deceased was identified as Saifur Rahman, 35, son of late Mahmud Ali of the upazila. He was a salesman of Abul Khair Group.

Yeardousi Hasan, OC of Kulaura Police Station, said Saifur was going to the district headquarters for his official work.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

In Satkhira, two people were killed in separate accidents in Tala upazila and in front of SP Bungalow in the district town.

The deceased are Gonesh Das, 42, son of Krishna Das, in Tegharia village in Tala upazila and Golap Rahman, 45, son of Dullap Rahman, of Porandaha village in Sadar upazila.

Mehedi Russel, OC of Tala Police Station, said a brick-laden trolley hit Gonesh in Baily bridge area in the upazila leaving him severely injured.

He was taken to the upazila health complex where the doctors pronounced him dead, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Golap was killed on the spot after being hit by a truck in front of SP Bungalow, said Mostafizur Rahman, OC of Satkhira Sadar Police station.



















At least 14 people were killed and 25 others injured in road accidents in Rajshahi, Cumilla, Manikganj, Moulvibazar and Satkhira on Saturday.In Rajshahi, seven people, four of a family, were killed and two others injured as a private car crashed into a roadside tree at Kadirpur in Godagari upazila at noon.The deceased were identified as Akkas Ali, 40, his wife Hosne Ara, 35, their daughter Musfira, 8, and four-month-old son Hasan Ali, of Monnaffermor in the city, Asia, 30, wife of Ramjan of Godagari upazila, Purnima, 23, of Nawdapara area and driver Mahanubur Rahman, 40, of Meherchandi in the city.The accident took place on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway while they were going to attend a wedding ceremony, said Md Shahidullah, superintendent of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said three people, including the baby girl, were killed on the spot.Police recovered the bodies and sent the injured, including two children, to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where they died.In Cumilla, a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Zinglatoli in Daudkandi upazila in the morning, killing three passengers and injuring 15 others.The victims were identified as Shafiqul Islam, Shahin Mullah and Ramjan Ali.Daudkandi Highway Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun said the accident took place around 7:45am when Dhaka-bound Khadiza VIP Paribahan bus skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch, leaving the trio dead on the spot.In Manikganj, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Folsatia bus stand area of Shibalaya upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Masud Rana Jibon, 25, son of Safiqul Islam of Kokchabadha village in Sadar upazila.Basudeb Sinha, in-charge of Barangail highway police, said the accident took place around 10:30am when the 'Nilachal Paribahan' bus hit Jibon's motorcycle, killing him on the spot.In Moulvibazar, another motorcyclist was killed after being hit by another vehicle at Manikbabur field in Kulaura upazila.The deceased was identified as Saifur Rahman, 35, son of late Mahmud Ali of the upazila. He was a salesman of Abul Khair Group.Yeardousi Hasan, OC of Kulaura Police Station, said Saifur was going to the district headquarters for his official work.Police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.In Satkhira, two people were killed in separate accidents in Tala upazila and in front of SP Bungalow in the district town.The deceased are Gonesh Das, 42, son of Krishna Das, in Tegharia village in Tala upazila and Golap Rahman, 45, son of Dullap Rahman, of Porandaha village in Sadar upazila.Mehedi Russel, OC of Tala Police Station, said a brick-laden trolley hit Gonesh in Baily bridge area in the upazila leaving him severely injured.He was taken to the upazila health complex where the doctors pronounced him dead, the OC added.Meanwhile, Golap was killed on the spot after being hit by a truck in front of SP Bungalow, said Mostafizur Rahman, OC of Satkhira Sadar Police station.