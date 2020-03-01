26 Nilphamari EPZ workers hospitalised with breathing problems

NILPHAMARI, Feb 29: Twenty-six workers of a Chinese company at Uttara Export Processing Zone were admitted to Adhunik Sadar Hospital here on Saturday morning with breathing problems.

Civil surgeon Ranajit Kumar Roy told reporters that the workers of Evergreen Products Factory (BD) Ltd were admitted to the hospital

from 10:00am to 10:30am.

Contacted, Deputy Commissioner Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury said doctors are primarily suspecting that they might have fallen sick due to mass psychogenic illness (MPI) or mass hysteria amid fear of coronavirus outbreak.















