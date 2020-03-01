Six nomination forms valid





AL candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khwaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Kazi Abdur Rahim will contest the by-polls.

According to the poll schedule, by-election to Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat will be held on March 21. The EC will allocate poll symbols to the candidate

on March 1, Returning Officer GM Sahatab Uddin told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

"Seven aspirants have collected the nomination papers for Dhaka-10 by-polls. Six of them submitted their nominations papers to the EC," he added.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centres during the voting, he added.

According to the EC, a total of 312, 281 voters will cast their votes in the by-polls.

Meanwhile, Dhaka-10 JS seat fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in the DSCC polls held on

February 1.



















The Election Commission has declared nomination papers of six candidates valid for the upcoming Dhaka-10 parliamentary by-election slated for March 21.AL candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Jatiya Party's Md Shahjahan, Bangladesh Muslim League's Khwaja Hasan Askari, Bangladesh Congress's Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and PDP's Kazi Abdur Rahim will contest the by-polls.According to the poll schedule, by-election to Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat will be held on March 21. The EC will allocate poll symbols to the candidateon March 1, Returning Officer GM Sahatab Uddin told the Daily Observer on Saturday."Seven aspirants have collected the nomination papers for Dhaka-10 by-polls. Six of them submitted their nominations papers to the EC," he added.Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling centres during the voting, he added.According to the EC, a total of 312, 281 voters will cast their votes in the by-polls.Meanwhile, Dhaka-10 JS seat fell vacant as AL lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election. Taposh was elected mayor in the DSCC polls held onFebruary 1.