Expat inclusion in voter list gets poor response





After the start of the pilot project in three countries-Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, where the highest number of Bangladeshi expatriates live-around 500 expatriates have submitted applications to the EC through their respective online portals for getting NID cards, an EC official said.

The EC plans to provide NID cards to Bangladeshi expatriates from this month in a limited scale. If all documents and information are found correct, the EC will take finger prints and Iris images of the applicants.

The participation of Bangladeshi expatriates in the EC's moves has been marked poor due to lack of proper campaigning and awareness programmes in these three countries.

"The lack of proper campaigns and awareness programmes in these countries are the main reasons of low submission of voter enrolment applications before the EC," an EC official, seeking anonymity, told Daily Observer on Saturday.

Besides, the EC identified that the low response from Malaysia is due to the fact that many Rohingyas are staying there with Bangladeshi passports and a huge number of Bangladeshis are staying there illegally, he said, adding that most of them are labourers and illiterate. So they are not aware about the matter.

EC officials said the Commission is now scrutinising the applications. After completing the process, EC will include them in the voter list and provide them with NID cards through their respective Bangladesh embassies.

The EC received 400 applications from UAE, 60 from Malaysia and 50 applications from the UK.

The EC will start such operations in other countries including Singapore and Saudi Arabia in phases.

The EC had inaugurated the voter registration programme for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia to provide them with the NID cards on November 5 in 2019. It also inaugurated the programme in UAE on November 19 in 2019. On February 12 this year, the EC started the programme in the UK.

About 1.16 crore Bangladeshi expatriates were currently living in 159 countries.

The expatriates would need to provide six documents for applying to get NID. Which are-copy of applicant's Bangladesh passport, in the case of dual citizenship-copy of dual citizenship certificate or Bangladesh Foreign Ministry's approval for holding foreign passport, copy of passport of a Bangladeshi expatriate who identifies the applicant as a Bangladeshi, statement of a blood relation living in Bangladesh with his/her name, mobile number and NID card number, applicant's declaration that s/he was not enumerated in electoral roll anywhere in Bangladesh, and certificate from respective Bangladeshi missions.

The EC started issuing NID cards with photos to citizens in 2008.





















