Five ABT members held

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested five alleged members of the militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla team (ABT), including a female member, from Ashulia and Dhamrai in Dhaka on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a special squad of the Rab-4 conducted simultaneous drives between 2:00 am to 4:30 am at Ashulia and Dhamrai and arrested the five suspected militants.

They are Oliul Islam alias Abdullah (23), Md. Moazzam Mia alias Shihad alias Allaar Ghulam (20), Md. Sabuj Hossain alias Abdullah Abaz Uddin, 26, Ariful Hoque alias Arif alias Ridoy, 25, and Rashida alias Humaira (33). -UNB