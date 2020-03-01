Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:04 AM
Home Back Page

Robber  killed in Moulvibazar ‘gunfight’

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 29:  An alleged robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Sadar upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Bulu Mia, 40, of Osmani Nagar area in Sylhet district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain of Moulvibazar Model Police Station said they got a call through 999 that a gang was committing robbery at Salik Beg Master Bari in Kamlakalas village around 4:00am. Being informed, a police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Sylhet Police Ziaur Rahman, went to the spot and chased the gang while they were fleeing the area after committing robbery, said the OC.
"Sensing the presence of the police team, the robbers opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate," he said. Bulu sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and died instantly, police said.
The police team also arrested two members of the gang named Lal Miah, 45, and Afzal Miah, 48, from the spot while others managed to escape.


