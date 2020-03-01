BNP to protest power, water tariff hike tomorrow





In the capital, the party will observe the human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club from 11am 12pm.

Besides, BNP postponed its today's (Saturday's) scheduled rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office as it was denied permission. The party has decided now decided that its all thana units in capital will stage demonstrations on Sunday protesting the government's 'obstruction' to the rally.

Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at its Nayapaltan central office.

As part of its countrywide programme, BNP was scheduled to hold a rally at Nayapaltan at 2pm today protesting the rejection of its chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail petition in Zia Charitable trust graft case.

Rizvi said they sought permission for the rally by sending a letter to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, but they did not get any response.

"Police have taken position in front of our office since morning while our party leaders and activists are not allowed to enter the office. We'll stage demonstrations in all thanas of the city on Sunday protesting the police obstruction to our rally," he said. -UNB

























