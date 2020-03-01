Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:04 AM
Home Back Page

Price hiked to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Quader

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday claimed that the government has increase  power price to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.
"At present, the government has to provide huge subsidy in the power sector. To ensure supply of uninterrupted power, the amount of subsidy needs to be decreased. Thats why, the decision was taken," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, told while briefing media at a press conference in AL President's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka. Obaidul Quader said that the price of power has been raised slightly to meet the expenditure of subsidy in power and water sectors.
"The government has a plan to deliver electricity at every home during the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Power price was hiked to meet expenditures of equipment. We want to reduce subsidy gradually," he added.
Urging the people to go through the government decision, Quader said that power price hike may create some temporary problems. But, everyone should go through the government decision.
"During the previous government's tenures, power load shedding was not reduced despite price hike. But, there is now no load-shedding in the country. We will ensure access to power for all sectors," he added.


