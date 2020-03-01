23 Bangladeshis quarantined in India test negative

All 112 people, including the 23 from Bangladesh, who are housed at a quarantine facility in India after they were evacuated from Wuhan in China, have tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday.

"The samples of all the 112 people were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and the reports are negative.

The quarantine period will continue for about a fortnight," a spokesperson for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

Seventy-six Indians and 36 foreigners were taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force quarantine centre in Chhawla area of south Delhi on February 27 after they were flown from Wuhan city on an Indian Air Force transport plane. -Agencies

















