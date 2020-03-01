Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:03 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mosquitoes increasing, authority sleeping

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir
We all know that mosquito causes a great problem to the residents of the capital city. As experts warn of a record increase in Culex mosquito population next month, measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations to check the blood-sucking insects appear inadequate. At least two recent surveys found the mosquito population density in the capital is likely to multiply in the next two weeks. In the meantime, people in different parts of the city keep complaining about mosquito nuisance. Besides, they said city corporation drives against the insects appear to have become lax after the city corporation elections on February 1.

Lack of effective measures by the two city corporations and the absence of proper logistics are mainly to blame for the situation, he said, adding that covered manholes aggravate the problem. Sprays cannot reach the stagnant water beneath the covered manholes, which then becomes ideal breeding grounds for Culex.

In a recent survey, the DGHS has found more than 200 mosquito larvae in samples of 500ml of water taken from most swamps, drains, and stagnant waterbodies in areas under the two city corporations.

Rise in temperatures from mid-February is leading to increase in organic matter in waterbodies, which provides food and a conducive breeding environment to mosquitoes. Existing larvae will mature in the next 15 days. The situation will turn dire, unless larvicide is sprayed.





We want to see immediate action of the authority of the authority concerned.

Khalid Hasan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mosquitoes increasing, authority sleeping
The condition of democracy in our country
Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi serves Modi well
Zero Discrimination Day - March 1
Social injustice and discrimination: Policy, reality and outlook
BRTC’s inter-district bus service
Delhi riots were waiting to happen
Do we learn from our tragedies?


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft