Mosquitoes increasing, authority sleeping





We all know that mosquito causes a great problem to the residents of the capital city. As experts warn of a record increase in Culex mosquito population next month, measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations to check the blood-sucking insects appear inadequate. At least two recent surveys found the mosquito population density in the capital is likely to multiply in the next two weeks. In the meantime, people in different parts of the city keep complaining about mosquito nuisance. Besides, they said city corporation drives against the insects appear to have become lax after the city corporation elections on February 1.



Lack of effective measures by the two city corporations and the absence of proper logistics are mainly to blame for the situation, he said, adding that covered manholes aggravate the problem. Sprays cannot reach the stagnant water beneath the covered manholes, which then becomes ideal breeding grounds for Culex.



In a recent survey, the DGHS has found more than 200 mosquito larvae in samples of 500ml of water taken from most swamps, drains, and stagnant waterbodies in areas under the two city corporations.



Rise in temperatures from mid-February is leading to increase in organic matter in waterbodies, which provides food and a conducive breeding environment to mosquitoes. Existing larvae will mature in the next 15 days. The situation will turn dire, unless larvicide is sprayed.











We want to see immediate action of the authority of the authority concerned.



Khalid Hasan

