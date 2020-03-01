The condition of democracy in our country







The deteriorating condition of politics both at national and students level has turned worse than a deadly viral infection, affecting the tranquillity, safety, security and stability of the common across the country. Nowadays, common people are somewhat scared to come out of their residence to exercise their votes happily, or are afraid of any unwanted and untoward situation which my break at any time between and among the parties anywhere, unnoticed.



As per media reports and different TV channels, there are mild to moderate complains of clashes between supporters and followers, attacks on journalist, absence of opposition polling agents, allegation of forced vote casting, presence of outsiders in voting booth, artificial lines of voters, assaulting reporters, beating voters and mismatch of finger prints in addition to low presence (25-30%) of voters in the recent Dhaka city mayoral election, 2020. Over and above the polls were full of violations of electoral code of conducts and known and unknown scandals, according to different newspapers. On the top, in our observation about 1/3rd are non-voters who move around in groups on streets, near centres which are not favourable for a trusted and peaceful voting atmosphere.



In reality, the common people or general voters are avoiding rather boycotting such election atmosphere which should be a matter of grave concern for the politicians and public leaders of either parties or virtually democracy. We must avoid and abandon the silent influence of physical or muscle power and should believe in nursing the political field by convincing attitudes, exercising patience, affection, love and respect both to ruling an opposition members including common voters, if not we are not far away from the massive and mysterious disaster in establishing democracy-the right of the common people.



In such an event, President Abraham may face trouble and hesitate in defining "democracy " but a common man without any thought and any fear will define democracy as a government of the politicians by the politicians and for the politicians, their supporters and followers only.

It would not be wrong to opine that the nation do not belongs to either of the parties, as they claim from their respective positions, thoughts and visions.



We all, common people are equal owners and custodians of the national flag and independence of the nation. Political leaders and politicians are the elected members of the parliament for a term of five-5 years through nationwide voting. It is a regular matter among the political parties, leaders, followers and supporters, for their personal and different political ideologies to be appeared in media more or less on regular basis.



Opening a television channel is nowadays a matter of great shame for the common viewers as every now and then we come across scathing criticism from political leaders. Not only we, our future generation, innocent and growing children, students are also unfortunate to observe their hard and harsh images, waving of fingers, puckering of brows and lips, slangs, slashing each other and delivering mysterious information and much more.



Unless and until, the main parties of the country do not come forward honestly in an amicable and mutual settlement between them, democracy cannot be practiced properly and cannot get a strong ground rather it will boil in fabulous facts and rumours, besides burning in flames of known and unknown origin. Such a situation would leave a bad impact and impression not only on politics but also other related sectors mainly education and economy. Bangladesh is now one of the most promising and developing countries of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and so we all must stand beside her to spread the culture of peace and patience in politics beside mutual trust, affection and respect in our comments and criticisms.



It would be better and appreciating, if BNP accepts and honour the contribution of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the prime organizer, architect and father of the nation, without any doubt in anyway. In true sense, ruling a country is obviously a very difficult and hard task and so a ruler cannot achieve all the goals simultaneously in every sector equally and successfully. There would be weakness and failures which needs identifying, further improvement and corrective plans followed by pragmatic measures within available resources.



Let we all, from every corner of the society, come forward and utilize our efforts and strength, knowledge and potentials to build a happy and a prosperous Bangladesh. The emergence of Bangladesh as an independent state in the world map, bearing the flag embedded in red and green was achieved at the cost of greatest sacrifice of a great leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Let we forgive and forget personal and political conflict between and among us as good as a sportsman, where the combination of spirit of teamwork and spirit of passion is required to compete in a game and ultimately victory.



The writer is freelance contributor



























