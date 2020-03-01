Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020
Editorial

For safer shopping malls and market places

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020

For safer shopping malls and market places

For safer shopping malls and market places

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has located 622 shopping malls and markets in Dhaka as extremely risky and 678 others as risky after conducting a survey on 1,305 commercial establishments. In recent years, the capital has witnessed devastating fires at Nimtali, Chawkbazar, Bashundhara and FR Tower, occurring almost at a regular interval.

It is disturbing that fire incidents are taking place in the capital time and again causing huge losses. Most of the fire incidents usually occur during the dry season. That is why the fire fighting agency as well as people in general should remain more conscious during the period. As fire originates mainly from kitchens, burning cigarette stubs, electric short circuit, etc, extra caution is necessary about these things. The buildings in Old Dhaka and garments factories are particularly vulnerable to fire. Most tragic incidents of fire of the country occurred in these places.

After the catastrophic fire in the Nimtali area of Old Dhaka in 2010 that had killed 124 people, the relevant authorities decided to remove inflammable materials but that effort was short-lived and not successful. The follow-up programmes did not see the light of day. It is very unfortunate. Several other fires followed the Nimtoli fire in the capital claiming many lives and causing property losses.
 
After the fire at Nimtoli, the government issued a directive to shift all chemical warehouses out of the old part of the city. But a few warehouses were shifted, ironically from one densely populated residential area to another. What difference did it make? Why this apathy of the traders to the instruction of the relevant authorities?    





At many shopping malls there is no escape route for people if something untoward happens. Many shopping malls lack basic fire equipment like fire detectors, fire alarms, and fire extinguishers. Besides, many people do not even know how to use fire extinguishers. These limitations should be addressed properly.

The firemen have to work under various constraints and difficult circumstances. The narrow roads and lanes choked with traffic make it difficult for them very often to reach the spots timely and extinguish the flames. The authorities concerned should arrange training and firefighting drills for the firemen on a regular basis.  



