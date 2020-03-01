3,341 students awarded books in Khulna













Bishwa Sahitya Kendra (BSK) provided the students with the prizes at a ceremony held on Khulna Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) premises in the city.

BSK under its Reading Habit Programme organised the programme in association with Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project (SEQAEP) and Grameenphone to give away prizes among the students who show their good performance in the evaluation phase.

Director General of the Department of Primary Education Md. Fasiullah attended the prize - award ceremony as chief guest.

Divisional Commissioner (General) Mohammad Habibul Haque Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, Media personality Dr. Abdun Nur Tushar, Deputy Director of Khulna Primary Education Department Meherun Nesha, District Education Officer Khondkar Ruhul Amin, General Manager of Grameen Phone Farjana Rahman, Superintendent of PTI Swapan Kumar Biswas, among others, joined the events. -BSS KHULNA, Feb 29: A total of 3,341 students from 43 schools in Khulna city received prizes for their laudable performance in book reading here on Friday evening.Bishwa Sahitya Kendra (BSK) provided the students with the prizes at a ceremony held on Khulna Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) premises in the city.BSK under its Reading Habit Programme organised the programme in association with Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project (SEQAEP) and Grameenphone to give away prizes among the students who show their good performance in the evaluation phase.Director General of the Department of Primary Education Md. Fasiullah attended the prize - award ceremony as chief guest.Divisional Commissioner (General) Mohammad Habibul Haque Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, Media personality Dr. Abdun Nur Tushar, Deputy Director of Khulna Primary Education Department Meherun Nesha, District Education Officer Khondkar Ruhul Amin, General Manager of Grameen Phone Farjana Rahman, Superintendent of PTI Swapan Kumar Biswas, among others, joined the events. -BSS