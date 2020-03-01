NU VC for quality education





"Quality education is not possible without skilled and dedicated teacher as the sustainable development is not possible without quality education," he said.

The VC said this on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at the closing of the certificate giving ceremony of the 11th batch of College Education Development Project (CEDP) at National University premises in Gazipur, an official press release said.

He also said, education should be innovative, creative and inventive at the university level and the attitudes of professionalism must be increased among teachers and students to improve the overall standard of education.

A total of 148 college teachers took part in the training. -BSS















