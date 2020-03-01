865 infected with respiratory problems





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed these patients in eight divisions received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI). DGHS data also shows that 98,065 patients took treatment for ARI while 22 people died of the disease from November 1 to February 29.

Meanwhile, another 1,727 people were treated for diarrhoea and 1,138 for other diseases, including jaundice, eye inflammation, skin problems and fever.

During this period, a total of 242,517 people were affected by various cold-related diseases and 30 of them died across the country, said the DGHS. In the meantime, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the three consecutive days till Friday. -UNB





















