KHULNA, Feb 29: RAB Khulna-6 has rescued a girl and arrested two abductors from city's flower market at Farazipara road area on Saturday.

The elite force also seized two mobile phones and three sim cards from their possession.

A RAB team led by Major Md Anis-uz-Zaman and ASP Md Tofazzal Hossain conducted drives in the area around 2.00am. RAB members rescued the victim in front of the flower market and arrested two kidnappers while others managed to flee. -BSS