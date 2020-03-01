Fraud gang leader held in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Feb 29: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the leader of a fraud gang in Chanpur area in Adarsha Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The arrestee is Kamal Ahmed, son of late Abdur Rahim of the area.

Following complaints by some victims, a RAB team conducted a drive in the area and arrested the gang leader Kamal, said Major Talukder Najmus Sakib, company commander, RAB-11.

The gang used to embezzle money from Bkash account holders using identities and names of different government agencies, he added.

The RAB team seized a mobile phone set used for embezzling money and two cheque books from the spot. -UNB







