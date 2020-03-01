Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:02 AM
People in panic as embankment in Koyra stands threatened

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

KHULNA, Feb 29: The residents of five unions in Koyra upazila are passing days amid fear as the vulnerable portion of the flood control embankment covering the area is on the verge of collapse due to unusual tidal surge right after the winter.
According to the villagers, a 21-km area of 154-km 13-14/1 and 13-14/2 No Polder of the Water Development Board's embankment in the disaster-prone upazila faces the risk of erosion.
They said tidal water could enter the villages of the coastal upazila any moment if the embankment collapses.
The vulnerable areas are - 2 No Koyra Sluicegate area, Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Gobra, Madinabad Launch Ghat, 4 No Koyra and 6 No Koyra in Koyra Sadar union, Dashhalia, Loka and Mathbari of Moharajpur union, Tetultolar Char, Gilabari, Sheikh Sarderpur and Noyani of Moheshwaripur union, Kathkata, Gazipara, Kashirhat, Gabbunia, Gatirgheri and Shakbaria of Uttar Bedkashi union, and Matiabhanga, Jorsing, Mederchar and Angtihara areas of Dakhshin Bedkashi union.
GM Kabi Shamsur Rahman, chairman of Dakkhin Bedkashi union, said the water level swells here following high tide after the winter.
Local residents are passing days amid panic as risky portions of the embankment might collapse any time, he added.
If no repair work is done immediately, the areas will be inundated by flood water after the collapse of the embankment, he added.
Mosiul Abedin, deputy assistant engineer of WDB, said senior officials have been informed in this regard and the repair work will start soon.
Md Nur-e-Alam Sidiqui, acting upazila nirbahi officer of the upazila, it is urgent to build a sustainable embankment here as it is related to the lives of many people. Higher officials concerned have been informed, he added.
Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP from Khulna-6, said, "I met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to inform her about the sufferings of Koyra residents for the embankment. The Prime Minister assured me that the problem will be resolved soon. Already State Minister for Water Resources Ministry visited the areas. The ministry has also taken a project for building the embankment."    -UNB


