Kolkata mission takes year-long programmes marking ‘Mujib-Year’

KOLKATA, Feb 29: Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata has taken year-long series of programmes on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year'.The programmes will be held throughout the year, a press release of Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata said here on Saturday.As part of the programmes, all officials and employees of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata led by its Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan simultaneously will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave at Tungipara by placing wreaths tomorrow, it added.Official year-long celebration of birth centenary of Bangabandhu will be started from March 17 and the inauguration programme of the Mujib Year will take place at historic Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.Before the inaugural ceremony, the programme will be started through paying tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu located at his former hostel room number 24 at Bekar Hostel in Kolkata. -BSS