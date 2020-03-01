Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:02 AM
Home City News

42 ‘snatchers’ held in city

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested 42 snatchers, including members of 'Salam party', a gang of snatchers, in separate drives in the city on Friday.
DB police conducted drives in different parts of the city on Friday and arrested them, said Additional Commissioner (DB) Abdul Baten at a press briefing at DMP Media Centre on Saturday.
The arrestees used to snatch valuables from pedestrians and rickshaw passengers in Satrasta, Nabisco, Mohakhali Bus Terminal, Mohakhali Rail Crossing, Banani, Gulshan-1, Gulshan Link Road, Rampura Bridge, Dhanmondi, Bangshal, Chawkbazar, Kolabagan, Gulistan, Jatrabari, Sayeda-bad, and New Market areas in the city, he added.    -UNB


