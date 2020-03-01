Port activities resume as trailers call of strike





A meeting was held at Chattogram Port Authority Bhavan, which was attended by the MA Latif MP, CPA Chairman, PMTSU leaders and the Secretary of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA).

The meeting has decided to award the appointment letters and the Identity cards by March 21 next.

After a successful meeting, the PMTSU in ameeting decided to withdraw their strike and joined the works at around 4 pm on Saturday. Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, general secretary of the union, told the Daily Observer, " we have withdrawn the strike since 4 pm on Saturday." It may be mentioned that the Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union, (PMTSU) announced the strike since Wednesday morning demanding the issuance of appointment letters and the Identity card (ID) from the employer of 18 off-dock owners and the Chattogram Port authority.

Meanwhile the Chattogram Port authority for six berths and Saif Powertech for one berth at CPA had already issued appointment letters and the ID cards to the drivers of the Prime Mover and trailers.





















