BAF annual winter exercise begins

Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force 'WINTEX-2020-1' will begin at all BAF Bases and Units on Sunday.The main objective of the exercise is to assess the capability of Bangladesh Air Force and evaluate the operational ability to safeguard her own air space. It is also conducting this exercise to identify the weakness and draw appropriate lessons for improvement in future.All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) unit including all BAF personnel are taking part in the exercise.As a part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters will practice different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including interception by the fighter aircraft. -BSS