Environ Minister talks tough against air polluters





"One of the main reasons behind the deteriorating air quality in Dhaka is the megaproject construction besides the smoke being emitted from brick kilns around the city," the minister said in an interview.

Md Shahab Uddin expressed his disappointment that the metro-rail authorities are not following the directives to reduce air pollution caused by the construction work even after being warned several times.

Recently, people involved in the metro-rail project were summoned to the Department of Environment (DoE) for a hearing but the level of air pollution caused by their work remained unchanged, the minister added.

Admitting that in countries like Bangladesh issues like environment protection are willfully neglected, Shahab Uddin said, "Small or large projects, whatever those are, must adhere to rules that are in place to protect the environment."

Outlining the measures taken to reduce air pollution, the minister said more mobile court drives will be conducted as per the court directive.

However, he acknowledged that his ministry lacks the manpower to manage the mobile courts. "We're increasing our manpower as there's a court order and more mobile courts will be operated once we do so," the minister added.

The government has given an approval to set up new divisional offices in Rangpur and Mymensingh as well as offices in 43 districts of DoE under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aiming to expand the activities of DoE.

Mentioning that coordinated efforts are needed to control the unbearable level of air pollution in Dhaka, the minister said camps have been set up in Dhaka and in major district towns to assess air quality.

"DoE is constantly measuring the quality of air in divisional cities, industrial towns including Dhaka. After analyzing the quality of air, it has been observed that the level of air pollution rises during the dry season from September to March," he explained.

"After reviewing the air quality data from 2002 to 2019, it was found that the air quality worsened during the three years from 2016 to 2019," the minister added.

Apart from big infrastructural projects, smoke emitted from brick kilns, vehicles, and waste of the city corporations are the primary sources of air pollution in Dhaka.

"Brick kilns are responsible for 58 percent air pollution in the capital. Plans have been taken to shut [traditional] kilns currently in operation. We're working to produce eco-friendly bricks," the minister said.

He said the government plans to stop burning bricks at kilns by 2025 and use block bricks to construct buildings under government projects.

Kiln owners have already been directed to produce 10 percent block bricks, the minister said, adding that it will be increased to 100 percent over the time and the use of block bricks will gradually be made mandatory in private projects, too. -UNB



















