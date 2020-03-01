Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:02 AM
Home City News

Environ Minister talks tough against air polluters

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Mentioning that strict action will be taken if air pollution is caused by construction works, Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the final letter has been issued to the metro-rail project authorities in Dhaka, asking them to carry out their work protecting the environment fully.
"One of the main reasons behind the deteriorating air quality in Dhaka is the megaproject construction besides the smoke being emitted from brick kilns around the city," the minister said in an interview.
Md Shahab Uddin expressed his disappointment that the metro-rail authorities are not following the directives to reduce air pollution caused by the construction work even after being warned several times.
Recently, people involved in the metro-rail project were summoned to the Department of Environment (DoE) for a hearing but the level of air pollution caused by their work remained unchanged, the minister added.
Admitting that in countries like Bangladesh issues like environment protection are willfully neglected, Shahab Uddin said, "Small or large projects, whatever those are, must adhere to rules that are in place to protect the environment."
Outlining the measures taken to reduce air pollution, the minister said more mobile court drives will be conducted as per the court directive.
However, he acknowledged that his ministry lacks the manpower to manage the mobile courts. "We're increasing our manpower as there's a court order and more mobile courts will be operated once we do so," the minister added.
The government has given an approval to set up new divisional offices in Rangpur and Mymensingh as well as offices in 43 districts of DoE under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aiming to expand the activities of DoE.
Mentioning that coordinated efforts are needed to control the unbearable level of air pollution in Dhaka, the minister said camps have been set up in Dhaka and in major district towns to assess air quality.
"DoE is constantly measuring the quality of air in divisional cities, industrial towns including Dhaka. After analyzing the quality of air, it has been observed that the level of air pollution rises during the dry season from September to March," he explained.
"After reviewing the air quality data from 2002 to 2019, it was found that the air quality worsened during the three years from 2016 to 2019," the minister added.
Apart from big infrastructural projects, smoke emitted from brick kilns, vehicles, and waste of the city corporations are the primary sources of air pollution in Dhaka.
"Brick kilns are responsible for 58 percent air pollution in the capital. Plans have been taken to shut [traditional] kilns currently in operation. We're working to produce eco-friendly bricks," the minister said.
He said the government plans to stop burning bricks at kilns by 2025 and use block bricks to construct buildings under government projects.
Kiln owners have already been directed to produce 10 percent block bricks, the minister said, adding that it will be increased to 100 percent over the time and the use of block bricks will gradually be made mandatory in private projects, too.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3,341 students awarded books in Khulna
NU VC for quality education
865 infected with respiratory problems
Two abductors arrests in Khulna
Fraud gang leader held in Cumilla
People in panic as embankment in Koyra stands threatened
Two teens handed over to BGB by BSF
Kolkata mission takes year-long programmes marking ‘Mujib-Year’


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft