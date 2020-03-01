3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna





KHULNA, Feb 29: A total of 3,341 students from 43 schools in the city have received prizes for their good performance in book reading on Friday.Bishwa Sahitya Kendra (BSK) provided the students with the prizes at a function held on Khulna Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) premises in the city.BSK organised the function under its Reading Habit Programme in association with Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project (SEQAEP) and GrameenPhone to give away prizes among the students who show their good performance in the evaluation phase.Director General of the Department of Primary Education Md Fasiullah attended the programme as chief guest.Divisional Commissioner (General) Mohammad Habibul Haque Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, media personality Dr Abdun Nur Tushar, Deputy Director of Khulna Primary Education Department Meherun Nesha, District Education Officer Khondkar Ruhul Amin, General Manager of GrameenPhone Farjana Rahman and Superintendent of PTI Swapan Kumar Biswas, among others, were also present in the programme.Speaking on the occasion, chief guest said books always make people beautiful, brightened and prosperous. Only the people enriched with good qualities can build bright Bangladesh.He also underscored the need for reaching books at the doorstep of the readers.