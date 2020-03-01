Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:02 AM
Home Countryside

3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our  Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 29: A total of 3,341 students from 43 schools in the city have received prizes for their good performance in book reading on Friday.
Bishwa Sahitya Kendra (BSK) provided the students with the prizes at a function  held on Khulna Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) premises in the city.
BSK organised the function under its Reading Habit Programme in association with Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project (SEQAEP) and GrameenPhone to give away prizes among the students who show their good performance in the evaluation phase.
Director General of the Department of Primary Education Md Fasiullah attended the programme as chief guest.
Divisional Commissioner (General) Mohammad Habibul Haque Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, media personality Dr Abdun Nur Tushar, Deputy Director of Khulna Primary Education Department Meherun Nesha, District Education Officer Khondkar  Ruhul Amin, General Manager of GrameenPhone Farjana Rahman and Superintendent of PTI Swapan Kumar Biswas, among others, were also present in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, chief guest said books always make people beautiful, brightened and prosperous. Only the people enriched with good qualities can build bright Bangladesh.




He also underscored the need for reaching books at the doorstep of the readers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangail District administration launched drive of demolishing illegal installations
Human chain was formed in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat on Friday, demanding justice
3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna
Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang
Mango farmers expect bumper production
Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon
Two-month ban on fishing begins today
Boy quits school to maintain family


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft