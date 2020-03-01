Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang





According to official sources, the illegal establishments numbering 260 within three kilometres of the river flowing through Tangail town, ranging from Berahdoma Bridge to Housing Settlement Bridge, have been brought under the drive.

Bill boards on the list of the illegal occuiers have been hanged on different points of the river.

In the evening on Tuesday, Additional Secretary and Ashrayan Project Director Mahbub Hossain inspected the eviction activities accompanying District Commissioner (DC) Md. Shahidul Islam.

A rally led by the DC was brought out in the morning, which paraded along the river.

The raly was participated, among others, by District Council Chairman and Distrrict Awami League President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, Municipal Mayoyr Jamilur Rahman Miron, Sadar Upazila Chairman Shahjahan Ansary and Water Developoment Board (WDB) Executive Engineer Sirajul Islam.

In the evening, a visit to Kagmara, Berahdoma and District Sadr Housing found 20 buildings ranging from one-storey to seven-storey being demolished.

WDB executive engineer said "This drive shall continue to make the entire river free from illegal occupation."

A project of Tk 228 crore has been prepared for dredging this 76km long river.





















