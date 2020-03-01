Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Mango farmers expect bumper production

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 29: From the beginning of the Bengali month of Falgun, buds have started to appear in mango trees in the region.
Seeing the abundant mango buds, farmers are eyeing to get bumper production this year. So, the farmers here are busy taking care of the buds.
Mango orchards have doubled in Rajshahi region for the purpose of commercial cultivation in the last couple of years. But farmers claimed that they do not get fair price sometimes.
Agriculture department sources said due to widespread production, the local farmers are not getting fair price in peak season. Moreover, export market of mango is also not expanding; so they are not getting fair prices.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said the mango setting stage is progressing superbly amid favourable weather, and the mango trees are wearing eye-catching looks in orchards and on homesteads all over the region.
The farmers are expecting more mango yield this year than that of the last year. Field level officials and staffs concerned remained careful to help farmers to protect the cash crop from any pest attack, they added.
Farmer Rashed of Nandangachhi Village in Charghat Upazila of the district said the fruit setting stage is progressing well.
"I have sprayed pesticides on the mango trees to protect those from premature dropping and pest attack. I hope to get good yield if favourable weather prevails," he added.


