Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 29: A young man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Pakti Village under Barbaria Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Deceased Sahnaj Naeem, 22, was the son of Juwel Mia of the same area.The deceased's family members claimed Naeem got married three times before. As he took an attempt to get married again recently, his mother stood against him protesting his fourth marriage attempt.Following the altercation inbetween them, Naeem took poison at night. Later, he was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, but following deterioration of his health, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where he died.The body was sent to MMCH morgue for an autopsy. Barbaria Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem confirmed the incident.