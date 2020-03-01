Video
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Two-month ban on fishing begins today

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KOMOLNOGOR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 29: All fishing activities will remain suspended for two months, from March 1 to April 30, in the reserved sanctuaries of the Meghna River under Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas.
The restriction has also been imposed on fish trading, storing and transporting.
According to Clause-13 of the Fisheries Preservation Act 1950, the banning declaration has been made by the Department of Fisheries.
Already publicity and awareness in this regard have been going on in both the upazilas along the banks  of the Meghna River.
According to sources at Ramgati Upazila Fisheries Department, to protect Jatka (immature hilsa), a 100km naval area from Chandpur Shatnal to Alexandar point at Ramgati has been declared reserve zone.
This system to increase production of hilsa has been maintained since 2006.
Kamalnagar Upazila sources said like the previous years, official  publicity and awareness have been conducted  in different hat and bazaars.  
In addition to publicity through poster and miking, a decision has been taken to run mobile court.
 Ramgati Upazila Fisheries Officer (Acting) Abdul Kuddus said, all necessary measures have been taken for the fishing suspension time, adding, the fishing families shall be provided with food assistance.
  Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Fisheries Preservation Affairs Taskforce Committee Chairman Md. Abdul Momin said, during the restriction period, each fishing family shall be given 40kg  and VGF facility for four months.


