Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Boy quits school to maintain family

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

Boy quits school to maintain family

Boy quits school to maintain family

LALMOHON, BHOLA, Feb 29: A boy Sujon, 12, son of late Bachchu Mistry of Hazirhat area in Dholigournagar Union under Lalmohan Upazila of the district, had to quit education to maintain his family.
Following his father's death three and a half years back, he had to take charge of the family as the elder son.
To manage his younger brother's education and ailing mother's treatment cost, he started selling chanachur shelving his schooling.
He read up to class six. He had desired to receive higher education.  But, the dearth of living demand of his family made him quit education.  
Brushing aside his dream, Sujon took part in the life-saving struggle fixing a new dream involving the future of his younger brother Bayzid. He plans to groom him up with higher education.
Every noon, he leaves home for Mongal Sikder Launch Ghat. There he sells chanachur to the waiting passengers. Then he boards launch bound to Hakimuddin Launch Ghat. He gets down from the launch when it reaches the terminal. By the time, his sells chanchur worth about Tk 600 to 700. He makes profit worth about Tk 200 to 250.
Bayzid's education and mother's treatment run on this daily earning.
Sujon said, "I had a very strong desire for education. But, following the death of our father, my education was stopped. I had to take charge of my sick mother and younger brother. So, being unable to bear the cost of self education, I left school after class six."
He also said, "Now, I sell chanachur. My family lives on my little income. Yet the dream of education is striking my dormant desire. If all schooling expenditures are made free for me, I'll resume study."
Listening to the ironic tale but true happening in the growing life of Sujon, Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi said, "As I came to know the case, I will ensure Sujon's free schooling. His family will get different governmental facilities."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangail District administration launched drive of demolishing illegal installations
Human chain was formed in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat on Friday, demanding justice
3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna
Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang
Mango farmers expect bumper production
Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon
Two-month ban on fishing begins today
Boy quits school to maintain family


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft