

Boy quits school to maintain family

Following his father's death three and a half years back, he had to take charge of the family as the elder son.

To manage his younger brother's education and ailing mother's treatment cost, he started selling chanachur shelving his schooling.

He read up to class six. He had desired to receive higher education. But, the dearth of living demand of his family made him quit education.

Brushing aside his dream, Sujon took part in the life-saving struggle fixing a new dream involving the future of his younger brother Bayzid. He plans to groom him up with higher education.

Every noon, he leaves home for Mongal Sikder Launch Ghat. There he sells chanachur to the waiting passengers. Then he boards launch bound to Hakimuddin Launch Ghat. He gets down from the launch when it reaches the terminal. By the time, his sells chanchur worth about Tk 600 to 700. He makes profit worth about Tk 200 to 250.

Bayzid's education and mother's treatment run on this daily earning.

Sujon said, "I had a very strong desire for education. But, following the death of our father, my education was stopped. I had to take charge of my sick mother and younger brother. So, being unable to bear the cost of self education, I left school after class six."

He also said, "Now, I sell chanachur. My family lives on my little income. Yet the dream of education is striking my dormant desire. If all schooling expenditures are made free for me, I'll resume study."

Listening to the ironic tale but true happening in the growing life of Sujon, Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi said, "As I came to know the case, I will ensure Sujon's free schooling. His family will get different governmental facilities."

























LALMOHON, BHOLA, Feb 29: A boy Sujon, 12, son of late Bachchu Mistry of Hazirhat area in Dholigournagar Union under Lalmohan Upazila of the district, had to quit education to maintain his family.Following his father's death three and a half years back, he had to take charge of the family as the elder son.To manage his younger brother's education and ailing mother's treatment cost, he started selling chanachur shelving his schooling.He read up to class six. He had desired to receive higher education. But, the dearth of living demand of his family made him quit education.Brushing aside his dream, Sujon took part in the life-saving struggle fixing a new dream involving the future of his younger brother Bayzid. He plans to groom him up with higher education.Every noon, he leaves home for Mongal Sikder Launch Ghat. There he sells chanachur to the waiting passengers. Then he boards launch bound to Hakimuddin Launch Ghat. He gets down from the launch when it reaches the terminal. By the time, his sells chanchur worth about Tk 600 to 700. He makes profit worth about Tk 200 to 250.Bayzid's education and mother's treatment run on this daily earning.Sujon said, "I had a very strong desire for education. But, following the death of our father, my education was stopped. I had to take charge of my sick mother and younger brother. So, being unable to bear the cost of self education, I left school after class six."He also said, "Now, I sell chanachur. My family lives on my little income. Yet the dream of education is striking my dormant desire. If all schooling expenditures are made free for me, I'll resume study."Listening to the ironic tale but true happening in the growing life of Sujon, Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi said, "As I came to know the case, I will ensure Sujon's free schooling. His family will get different governmental facilities."