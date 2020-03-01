

Potato farmers bask in good prices in Joypurhat

According to field sources, the season's production is higher than last year's. Equally, the primary selling rate is very much encouraging, estimated to be four times' higher than the comparative rate in the last period.

Peace and happiness are prevailing in the locality for having matured potato fields.

There is boundless happiness at the farmers' homes, a field visit observed.

According to Sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here, in the current 2019-20 season, a total of 38,325 hectare was brought under potato cultivation in the northern district, which is 408ha higher than the season's target of 37,917ha. This year's production target is around 10 lakh metric tons (MT).

It was noted, farmers of this small upazila in the country's northern region started potato farming on the just-harvested Aman fields. And, according to the official sources, they were encouraged by the local agriculture office (DAE) in expediting their second harvest of potato on the same piece.

The Joypurhat Upazila office came to stand beside the Aman farmers in order to assist in their potato endeavour.

DAE field officials imparted training on commercial cultivation to the potato growers and continued round-the-clock monitoring and prescription-giving.

High-yielding potato seeds were supplied to the farming enterpreneurs through Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC).

Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE SM Meftahul Bari said the agri-officials advised the farmers on protecting their growing potato fields from the recent severe cooling in the northern region.

Presently, the farmers are selling the new potato at Tk 20-25 per kg against last year's Tk 6-7 only.

In the last year, district's good quality potatoes were exported to nine countries- Malaysia, Singapure, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Nepal and Russia.

Exporting to overseas is taking place this year too in addition to supplying to country's different parts, the sources said.

Last season potato was cultivated on 42,530 ha land, harvesting a total 8,15,000MT potatoes.

High-breed species such as granula, muzika,diamond, astorics, cardinal or orojeta were farmed in large scale in Joypurhat known as Barendra region previously.

There are 15 cold storages in the district with around one and a half lakh MT capacity.























