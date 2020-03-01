Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Potato farmers bask in good prices in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

Potato farmers bask in good prices in Joypurhat

Potato farmers bask in good prices in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Feb 29: Getting fair prices for their produce, farmers in the district are running this season's potato harvesting with a festive mood.
According to field sources, the season's production is higher than last year's. Equally, the primary selling rate is very much encouraging, estimated to be four times' higher than the comparative rate in the last period.
Peace and happiness are prevailing in the locality for having matured potato fields. 
There is boundless happiness at the farmers' homes, a field visit observed.
According to Sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here, in the current 2019-20 season, a total of 38,325 hectare was brought under potato cultivation in the northern district, which is 408ha higher than the season's target of 37,917ha. This year's production target is around 10 lakh metric tons (MT).
It was noted, farmers of this small upazila in the country's northern region started potato farming on the just-harvested Aman fields. And, according to the official sources, they were encouraged by the local agriculture office (DAE) in expediting their second harvest of potato on the same  piece.
The Joypurhat Upazila office came to stand beside the Aman farmers in order to assist in their potato endeavour.
DAE field officials imparted training on commercial cultivation to the potato growers and continued round-the-clock monitoring and prescription-giving.
High-yielding potato seeds were supplied to the farming enterpreneurs through Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC).
Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE SM Meftahul Bari said the agri-officials  advised the farmers on protecting their growing potato fields from the recent severe cooling in the northern region.
Presently, the farmers are selling the new potato at Tk 20-25 per kg against last year's Tk 6-7 only.
In the last year, district's good quality potatoes were exported to nine countries- Malaysia, Singapure, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Nepal and Russia.
Exporting to overseas is taking place this year too in addition to supplying to country's different parts, the sources said.
Last season potato was cultivated on 42,530 ha land, harvesting a total 8,15,000MT potatoes.
High-breed species such as granula, muzika,diamond, astorics, cardinal or orojeta were farmed in large scale in Joypurhat known as Barendra region previously.
There are 15 cold storages in the district with around one and a half lakh MT capacity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangail District administration launched drive of demolishing illegal installations
Human chain was formed in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat on Friday, demanding justice
3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna
Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang
Mango farmers expect bumper production
Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon
Two-month ban on fishing begins today
Boy quits school to maintain family


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft