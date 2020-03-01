Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 March, 2020, 3:01 AM
Home Countryside

Cauliflower farming on at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 1 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

Cauliflower farming on at Dumuria

Cauliflower farming on at Dumuria

KHULNA, Feb 29: Farmers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are cultivating cauliflower in this Rabi season.
Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said the farmers cultivated the vegetable on 130 hectares of land in the upazila till Saturday against the fixed target of 240 ha of land.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Mosaddek Hossen said many farmers here have become self-reliant cultivating cauliflower in the last five years. Like the previous years, concerned departments have assisted farmers in making the cultivation successful this year too.
Farmers Tushar Mollick and Ram Krishna Mollick of Voratia Village in the upazila said they have already harvested some cauliflower and sold it in the market.




Farmers Abu Hanif Morol of Khornia Village and Abdul Mannan of Rajapur Village in the upazila said they are happy over the current market price of cauliflower.
Deputy Director of Khulna DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder said cauliflower farming in winter has become more profitable, making many farmers interested in its cultivation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangail District administration launched drive of demolishing illegal installations
Human chain was formed in Morelganj Upazila of Bagerhat on Friday, demanding justice
3,341 students get prize for reading books in Khulna
Drive to demolish illegal structures on Louhajang
Mango farmers expect bumper production
Youth commits suicide at Gafargaon
Two-month ban on fishing begins today
Boy quits school to maintain family


Latest News
Doctor arrested for 'raping' nurse in Satkhira
5 killed in Netrakona road accident
Seven 'muggers' held in city
Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens
Kuddus Afrad, Sazzad new DUJ president, secy
DUJ election ends, vote counting on
2 Bangladeshis return home after being cured in S'pore
Yaba pills worth Tk 8.5crore seized
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
PM hopes further progress of soccer
Most Read News
Bangladeshi Celebrity Chefs-- Mehady Hasan
Dine out without straying from your healthy habits
Environmental degradation from the lens of human rights
Khurshid Alam Alok’s photography exhibition at BSA
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Mongolian prez placed under quarantine
Adopting measures to control air pollution
Muggers snatch bag, woman dies falling off rickshaw
Do we learn from our tragedies?
Cumilla road crash kills 3
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft