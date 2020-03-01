

Cauliflower farming on at Dumuria

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said the farmers cultivated the vegetable on 130 hectares of land in the upazila till Saturday against the fixed target of 240 ha of land.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Mosaddek Hossen said many farmers here have become self-reliant cultivating cauliflower in the last five years. Like the previous years, concerned departments have assisted farmers in making the cultivation successful this year too.

Farmers Tushar Mollick and Ram Krishna Mollick of Voratia Village in the upazila said they have already harvested some cauliflower and sold it in the market.









Farmers Abu Hanif Morol of Khornia Village and Abdul Mannan of Rajapur Village in the upazila said they are happy over the current market price of cauliflower.

Deputy Director of Khulna DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder said cauliflower farming in winter has become more profitable, making many farmers interested in its cultivation.



KHULNA, Feb 29: Farmers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are cultivating cauliflower in this Rabi season.Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said the farmers cultivated the vegetable on 130 hectares of land in the upazila till Saturday against the fixed target of 240 ha of land.Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Mosaddek Hossen said many farmers here have become self-reliant cultivating cauliflower in the last five years. Like the previous years, concerned departments have assisted farmers in making the cultivation successful this year too.Farmers Tushar Mollick and Ram Krishna Mollick of Voratia Village in the upazila said they have already harvested some cauliflower and sold it in the market.Farmers Abu Hanif Morol of Khornia Village and Abdul Mannan of Rajapur Village in the upazila said they are happy over the current market price of cauliflower.Deputy Director of Khulna DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder said cauliflower farming in winter has become more profitable, making many farmers interested in its cultivation.