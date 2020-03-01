

Early variety watermelon appears in markets

Buyers are purchasing the watermelon with high eagerness.

Meanwhile, the vendors are taking extra money against the fruit as there is a shortage of supply than the demand. In retail market, per kg of the fruit is selling at Tk 40 to 50.

According to sources at Department sources said the watermelon in the market have different varieties. Though these watermelons are not cultivated in Rajshahi, these were brought from different southern districts. Watermelon which is cultivated in Rajshahi hasn't come to the market.

On a visit to different markets in the city, it was learned that the watermelon is being sold in the market since the last few days.

Oliul Islam of Rajarhata area of the city was buying watermelon from city's Saheb Bazar area. He said he is not interested in buying watermelon because winter still remains in the area. But, his child love watermelon very much; so he is buying it.

Wholesalers said they have already contracted with watermelon growers of different districts. Different varieties of watermelon, like Kala, Banglalink, Grameen, Anarkali, Alkaline, China-2, and Asian-2 are coming to the market.





























